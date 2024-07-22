Harkins President & CEO Mike Bowers Appointed New Chair of The Cinema Foundation

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) proudly announces that Mike Bowers, President & CEO of Harkins Theatres, has been appointed as the new chair of its non-profit organization, The Cinema Foundation. Bowers succeeds Tim Handren, former CEO of Santikos Theatres, who recently retired. Tori A. Baker, CEO and President of the Salt Lake Film Society, will continue serving as Vice Chair.

With a career spanning nearly four decades in the theatre industry, Bowers has been a driving force behind significant innovations in the moviegoing experience. Under his leadership, Harkins Theatres has evolved from a local operator with six locations to the fifth highest-grossing exhibitor in the United States and the highest-performing company per location. Beyond his new role, Bowers holds positions as Vice Chair of the NATO Executive Board, a member of The Greater Phoenix Leadership Council, and the committee for CEOs Against Cancer for the American Cancer Society, among other industry roles.

“I’m thrilled to join the team behind The Cinema Foundation led by Bryan Braunlich with the goal of strengthening the cinema industry and engaging moviegoing audiences around the country,” said Bowers. “It’s a true honor to serve as the chair of this foundation for a great industry.”

Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for Bowers’ appointment, stating, “Mike is one of our most strategic, dedicated, and passionate ambassadors for the cinema industry and for the importance of movie theatres as cornerstones serving our communities. We’re fortunate to have him as our chair.”

Since its inception, The Cinema Foundation has collaborated with NATO members, studios, vendors, partners, and creatives to organize industry promotional events such as National Cinema Day and National Popcorn Day, driving millions of film fans to theaters.