Harkins Theatres Marks 90th Anniversary This Month with Week-Long Celebration

Harkins Theatres will be celebrating its 90th anniversary with special screenings, giveaways, donations, and exclusive My Harkins Awards offers from Thursday, September 21 through Wednesday, September 27.

Fantasia Screening − In honor of Harkins record-breaking run of Fantasia in 1982, Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona will host a special screening of the film on Saturday, September 23 at 5PM and 5:15PM. Tickets are just $9 and include a free medium popcorn.

$9 Bonus Award: My Harkins Awards Offer – My Harkins Awards Members will receive a free $9 Bonus Award with every $50 gift card purchase from Monday, September 25 through Wednesday, September 27.

Private Screening Giveaway − Guests can follow Harkins on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok and share their favorite Harkins memory on social media using the hashtag #Harkins90Sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win a private screening for up to 25 guests from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

Facebook Instagram TikTok Popcorn Donations – Kicking off the week, Harkins made a generous popcorn donation to its long-time partner Phoenix Children’s. The celebration of giving continues with the Harkins Popcorn Truck delivering free popcorn to Title I schools across the Arizona Valley.

The Harkins legacy began in 1933 when showman and inventor Dwight “Red” Harkins opened his first theatre in Tempe, Arizona at just 18 years old. Red passed away in 1974, leaving the company in the hands of his eldest son, Dan Harkins.

Today, the company ranks #7 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits.

“My father started this company 90 years ago, and seeing how far we have come since then has been the dream of a lifetime,” Dan Harkins said in a press release. “We could not have done it without our loyal guests and the support from the communities we serve.”

“We are so excited to be celebrating 90 years of entertainment,” Harkins Theatres’ CEO and President Mike Bowers added. “We are forever grateful to our loyal guests, especially the many thousands of current and former Harkins team members who have been so integral to our success. We are looking forward to creating more unforgettable movie moments for years to come.”