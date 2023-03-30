Harkins Theatres Announces Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Line Expansions

Courtesy of Harkins

Harkins is growing its popular line of packaged popcorn products in the retail space with a new flavor and product, as well as expanded distribution. Since its debut in 2017, Harkins has continued to grow its line of flavors following the success of best-selling flavor Movie Theatre Butter. Harkins Popcorn is available in six flavors that include Movie Theatre Butter, Kettle Corn, Creamy Caramel, Cheddar Cheese, White Cheddar and The Mix! Cheddar & Caramel. In addition, popcorn fans can now enjoy the new flavor Jalapeño White Cheddar.

Harkins is also introducing a Movie Theatre Buttery Topping to its snack line. Conveniently packaged in a microwaveable bottle, the topping will be available at Albertsons/Safeway grocery stores in late spring 2023.

Additionally, Harkins Popcorn will be launching in Walmart next month and Sam’s Club locations this summer. Harkins Popcorn is currently available at select retail locations nationwide including Albertsons/Safeway, AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’, Burlington, Circle K, Food City and Kroger in a variety of sizes.

“We are thrilled to be expanding upon our 90-year passion for popcorn by bringing Harkins’ beloved popcorn and buttery topping to more retail stores,” said Mike Bowers, the president and chief executive officer of Harkins. “We know that for movie theatre popcorn lovers, only Harkins will do. If you don’t see Harkins in your favorite local store, be sure to ask the retailer!”