Harkins Theatres Donates $57,674 to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Harkins Theatres has announced a total donation of $57,674 to the American Red Cross and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to support communities impacted by the recent California wildfires.

The total includes an initial $25,000 donation plus $1 from every popcorn purchase at all Harkins locations January 13 through 17.

“We are thrilled to have more than doubled our original commitment and deeply moved by the support of our guests, who helped us exceed our initial contribution,” says Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “This updated total echoes the collective effort of our community to provide critical relief to those affected by these devastating wildfires. Thank you to everyone who has joined us in this mission.”

The California wildfires have burned more than 40,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and displaced over 150,000 residents, primarily in the Los Angeles area. The funds raised by Harkins Theatres will aid emergency services, recovery initiatives and long-term assistance provided by the American Red Cross and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the generous support from Harkins Theaters,” says Edgar Olivo, regional CEO of American Red Cross, Arizona and New Mexico. “This donation will enable the American Red Cross to continue responding to frequent and intense disasters, including the California Wildfires. It’s through partnerships like this that we’re able to provide essential relief in times of need.”

“This is what makes our industry so special,” says Lisa Bunnell, president of Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. “When disaster strikes, we take care of our own, and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of donors like Harkins Theatres.”