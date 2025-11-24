Harkins Theatres Launches 2026 Loyalty Cup with $3 Refills

Courtesy of Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres has announced the launch of its 2026 Loyalty Cup, rewarding movie lovers with $3 soft drink refills every time they bring their Loyalty Cup to the movies through the end of 2026.

This year’s design celebrates the magic of the movies as a workshop of imagination where cinematic worlds and theater treats come together. With a fresh, imaginative design each year, Harkins Loyalty Cups have become collector’s items that guests look forward to enjoying while experiencing highly anticipated films on the big screen, including: Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire & Ash, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions 3, Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Avengers: Doomsday, and many more.

The 2026 Loyalty Cup retails for $7.75 each, including a free first fill, and is available at all Harkins Theatres locations and online at Harkins.com/store.