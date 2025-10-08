Harkins Theatres President and CEO Mike Bowers Elected Chair of Cinema United Executive Board

The Cinema United Executive Board of Directors has elected Harkins Theatres President & CEO Mike Bowers as the new Chair of its Executive Board. Bowers assumes the position from the previous Board Chair, Bob Bagby, CEO of B&B Theatres, who finishes his two-year term this week. Bagby will remain on the Executive Board representing B&B Theatres. Bowers has been in the exhibition industry for nearly 40 years and has been President and CEO of the Arizona-based Harkins Theatres since 2006.

Joining Bowers on the Executive Board leadership will be Cinemark’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Content Officer, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, who will serve as Vice Chair. Additionally, Colleen Barstow of Nebraska-based Main Street Theatres will serve as Treasurer, and Bo Chambliss of the Georgia Theatre Company will continue as Board Secretary.

“I am extremely excited to work with Mike and the leadership team to continue to support and promote this great industry. Mike brings years of experience building a successful circuit, and he will work tirelessly to support all of exhibition. The entire leadership team will bring energy and insight as we continue to drive toward the next great era in cinema,” says Cinema United President & CEO Michael O’Leary. “I also want to acknowledge and thank Bob for successfully leading Cinema United these past two years. He will remain on the Board and continue to be a leader for years to come.”

“Delivering an amazing cinematic experience has been my life’s work,” says incoming Chair Mike Bowers. “It’s a true honor to serve the passionate people who bring the magic of moviegoing to communities across America and around the globe.”

Also elected to the Board were representatives from circuits of all sizes from across the United States. Those elected to join or re-join the Cinema United Executive Board of Directors are: (independent seats) Becky Dupuis of Montana’s Polson Theatres, Inc., Paul Gunsky of CineLux Theatres in California (incumbent), Lauren McChesney of Pennsylvania’s Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre; (mid-sized circuit seats) Bo Chambliss of Georgia Theatre Company (incumbent), Paul Glantz of Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment, Inc. (incumbent); and (regional leaders seat) Todd Vradenburg of NATO of California/Nevada.

“Congratulations to the new members elected to the Board and those leaders who were re-elected,” O’Leary added. “We have much to do, and I look forward to working with the entire Board in the months ahead. Also, special recognition and appreciation goes out to departing Board members Chris Johnson, Joe Masher and Randy Hester, all of whom played vital roles during their time on the Executive Board and will continue to be essential voices in our community.”

The 2025 election marked the first time that all dues-paying members of Cinema United were eligible to vote for its Executive Board of Directors. As a result, more votes were cast in this election than at any time during the organization’s 77-year history. The Executive Board of Directors is the governing body of Cinema United, comprised of 20 leaders in the domestic exhibition industry. The four volunteer officers of the association are elected from and by the members of the Executive Board.

Cinema United’s structure is designed to encourage member participation in the association’s activities, benefits, and deliberations. An Advisory Board, comprised of more than 100 representatives of the domestic and international exhibition community, deliberates on exhibition issues and makes policy recommendations to the Executive Board of Directors.