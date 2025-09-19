Harkins Theatres to Honor Robert Redford with Tribute Screenings of THE NATURAL on September 20 & 21 with Proceeds Benefiting The Redford Center

Courtesy of Harkins

Harkins Theatres will celebrate the legendary career of Academy Award-winning actor and director Robert Redford with special $5 screenings of The Natural (1984). Fans can experience the baseball classic on Saturday, September 20th, and Sunday, September 21st, at select Harkins locations. All proceeds from these screenings will benefit The Redford Center, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental filmmaking and storytelling.

In The Natural, Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is a once-promising young ballplayer whose career is derailed early on, only to return years later as a mysterious rookie with a powerful swing and a shot at redemption. Widely regarded as one of the greatest sports films ever made, the movie also stars Glenn Close, Robert Duvall and Kim Basinger.

Tickets are available now for just $5 at Harkins.com, through the Harkins mobile app or at participating theater box offices.