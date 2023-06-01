Harkness Screens Named Official CineEurope 2023 Screen Provider

Courtesy of Harkness Screens

Harkness Screens has announced that it has once again partnered with the Film Expo Group to provide its leading Clarus XC technology for the 2023 CineEurope convention. A permanent fixture at Cine Europe since 2014, Clarus XC technology will be utilized to showcase all 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during CineEurope 2023.

The show’s auditorium inside the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB) will feature a 26.35m x 7.5m Clarus XC 170 mini-perforated screen. Designed to work with all polarized 3D systems, Clarus XC 170 offers a unique coating technology that creates ultra-wide viewing angles and a whiter finish under projected light than traditional 3D screens. Harkness’ unique mini-perforation pattern is designed to support the use of 4K projection and will assist CCIB in delivering clear projection images.

Custom made for CineEurope at Harkness’ leading screen manufacturing facility in Amilly, France, the screens supplied to the show will showcase a number of built-in technologies that enable Harkness’ screen to deliver improvements to the environmental impact of screens. Since 2017, 100% of Harkness coated cinema screen technologies have been produced using water-based coatings, a move that has enabled Harkness to remove a significant proportion of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from production, and in turn, pollutants from the atmosphere, whilst ensuring Harkness’ surfaces are industry gold standard for fire safety when tested against BS EN 13501-1 and NFPA 701.

“We’re delighted to once again partner with our colleagues at Harkness Screens to bring the best-in-class screen technology to our attendees. We know that the screens they provide help to deliver immersive experiences that leave our audiences wowed whilst also providing assurance to our studio partners that their content will be shown in the best possible way,” explains Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group.

“We’re delighted to continue our long association with the biggest and best movie convention in Europe providing our Clarus XC technology to such an incredible venue,” explains Eric Martin, the general manager at Harkness Screens’ French manufacturing facility (Demospec). “Our team value the partnership with the Film Expo Group and it is an honor to be able to support our colleagues in distribution to showcase what promises to be an amazing slate that will undoubtedly help the industry continue its strong recovery. We are also delighted to be able to utilize our proximity to the European market through our global manufacturing network to provide our screens to CineEurope with the lowest possible carbon footprint saving as much as 75% of CO2e emissions associated with transportation and logistics versus screens sourced outside of Europe.”