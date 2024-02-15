HATE TO LOVE: NICKELBACK Global Theatrical Premiere Coming to Select Cinemas Worldwide This March

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, Gimme Sugar Productions, and Submarine Entertainment have announced plans to bring Hate to Love: Nickelback, a feature-length documentary film about the Canadian rock band, to cinemas worldwide for two nights only on March 27th and March 30th.

Hate to Love: Nickelback premiered last September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and tells the story of the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna, Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and all the highs and lows that followed. Directed by Leigh Brooks and produced by Ben Jones, the film celebrates the loyalty of Nickelback fans and delves into the years of online vitriol while exposing the personal impact it had on each of the band members. The film also unveils the rock group’s decision to return after a 5-year break with a new record and sold-out tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans and audiences worldwide.

Hate to Love: Nickelback offers fans and audiences 90-minutes of an unvarnished and emotionally revealing look into the band’s career. Combining never-before-seen archival footage with concert footage, interviews, and enthusiastic celebrity advocates like actor Ryan Reynolds and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair don’t shy away from the band’s topsy-turvy legacy as they share compelling and real-life stories alongside life-changing moments that have never-before been divulged publicly. Hate to Love: Nickelback is produced by Ben Jones for Gimme Sugar Productions and directed by Leigh Brooks. Tickets for the global theatrical release of Hate to Love: Nickelback go on sale beginning February 22nd at 10am ET at NickelbackFilm.com. The feature-length documentary will be distributed to over 1350 locations across 30 countries.

“Nickelback has been such an influence on our music culture throughout the years,” said Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “We are thrilled to bring the story of their journey to stardom and the importance of their passionate fans’ support through the decades to cinemas worldwide.”

“We are very excited to finally bring this film to theaters this spring. It’s been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise,” shared the band.

“We are both really excited to finally share this film with the fans around the world in such a huge and special theatrical event. We think their patience will be worth the wait. It’s been a huge personal journey for us both and we thank the band too for letting us dig a little deeper than they expected,” said producer Ben Jones and director Leigh Brooks.