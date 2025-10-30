HDR by Barco Expands Global Footprint to Germany

Cineplex Münster, courtesy of Barco

Barco has announced the expansion of its premium HDR by Barco format in Germany, launching this November with installations at select Cineplex Germany locations, and in Cinedom Cologne. As part of the international expansion, HDR by Barco is launching at three Cineplex Germany venues – Cineplex Münster, Cineplex Paderborn Pollux, and Cineplex Goslar. Available as ‘ULTIMATE. in HDR by Barco’ at these locations, the initiative will bring premium large format cinema to Cineplex Goslar for the first time and build on the current premium offerings at Cineplex Paderborn and Cineplex Münster.

Cineplex Münster, which is celebrating 25 years of operation this month, will be the first theater in the world with two HDR by Barco enabled auditoriums. At Cinedom Cologne, the new HDR theater will launch the circuit’s new premium cinema concept ‘CinedomX’. Installations are now underway so moviegoers in Germany can enjoy major holiday tentpoles opening in HDR by Barco this holiday season. This announcement follows the launch of the fully redesigned website for moviegoers, www.HDRbyBarco.com, and the expansion of its 2025 HDR by Barco film slate.

“We’re proud to bring HDR by Barco to German audiences through our partnerships with Cineplex and Cinedom—two of the country’s most respected cinema brands,” said Gerwin Damberg, the EVP of Barco Cinema. “As someone who grew up in Germany, this milestone is personally meaningful. It’s exciting to see our vision and technology come full circle, enhancing the cinematic experience in the very theaters that once inspired my love of film.”