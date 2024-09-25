HDR by Barco Expands with DreamWorks Animation’s THE WILD ROBOT and Warner Bros. Pictures’ JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

Courtesy of Barco

Barco continues its special exhibition of the HDR by Barco cinema format for moviegoers, adding DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot (Sept 27) and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Joker: Folie À Deux (Oct 4) to its slate of films.

Part of a collaboration with AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, the HDR by Barco program gives moviegoers in major U.S. cities – including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami, and Kansas City – the opportunity to be among the first in the world to experience Barco’s High Dynamic Range (HDR) presentation with Lightsteering. The exhibition opened with Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One on September 20th and runs through the end of the year.



Based on the company’s patented Lightsteering technology, Barco’s approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range.

HDR by Barco is available in select premium screens at:

AMC Americana at Brand 18 (Los Angeles, CA)

Regal Dania Pointe (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

AMC Barrywoods 24 (Kansas City, MO)

B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 (Dallas, TX)

Regal Times Square (New York, NY)

For more information on HDR by Barco, visit hdrbybarco.com