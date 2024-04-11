HDR by Barco Pilot Program to Launch at AMC, B&B Theatres & Regal Cinemas

Courtesy Barco

Barco today announced a plan to bring HDR by Barco to select high-profile theaters at AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, and Regal Cinemas in the US. As part of the program, moviegoers in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and other major markets will be among the first to experience first-run titles mastered for HDR. The installs are part of a commercial pilot program which will bring the company’s groundbreaking laser HDR lightsteering technology to moviegoers in time for the 2024 holiday season.

Based on the company’s patented lightsteering technology, Barco’s HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen for images over 6x brighter than traditional cinemas. Barco officially launched the new product line on Monday during the first day of the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas. More than just a projector, HDR by Barco is an ecosystem for HDR theatrical entertainment that includes projectors for exhibitors as well as complimentary technology and software toolkits for post-production professionals and filmmakers.

The HDR by Barco pilot program opens in theaters September 1, 2024 and runs through the end of the year, with rollout of HDR by Barco permanent sites expected in 2025. The company is currently working with the leading post-production houses for theatrical content to outfit them with HDR by Barco and prepare a slate of remastered HDR titles.

CinemaCon attendees can experience HDR by Barco this week at the convention during trade show hours in daily demos in the company’s exhibition space. HDR by Barco post-production solutions will be on display next week at NAB, also in Las Vegas.