Helios Converts its Circuit to Christie Laser Projection in Major Multi-Year Agreement

Helios, the largest independent cinema chain in Poland, has signed a multi-year agreement with Christie to convert its entire chain to RGB pure laser projection. Over the next couple of years, all Helios screens will have the latest laser projectors from Christie’s CineLife+™ Series and CineLife+ IMB-S4 media servers.

Helios was co-founded by CEO and managing director Tomasz Jagiełło, who was recently announced as the recipient of the 2025 UNIC Achievement Award. “We have 30 years of experience using only Christie projectors – from the first series to the latest laser models. The products have proven themselves reliable in their class, with the highest image parameters,” he explained.

Jagiełło underlines the length and strength of the relationship with Christie: “On my first day at work in our first cinema, I asked the technician what their ideal projector would be and they said Christie. What I learned in the first two hours of my first day, I made come true for my team as we grew. There is a magic in Christie projection.”

In 2025, Helios starts the transformation by installing 63 pairs of projectors and servers in eight cinemas and includes a mix of 4K and 2K RGB pure laser and RBe enhanced laser. Projectors were installed in all eight screens at Helios Poznań in March, with installation at Helios Blue City in Warsaw, Helios in Gdynia, and Helios Forum in Gdańsk to follow. The switch to RGB pure laser will give guests to Helios cinemas the best movie-watching experience while leveraging the best-in-class operational efficiency and energy savings the projectors provide.

Helios CTO Marcin Czubak commented on the Poznań site, “Installing and integrating such new equipment is always a challenge. The presence of Christie specialists turned out to be extremely helpful. The image we are getting from CineLife+ Series projectors- this is a must-see. A wide range of beautifully saturated, deep, and vivid colors, even in dark scenes, uniform image brightness across the entire screen, high contrast with deep blacks, and such sharpness. You just want to watch, endlessly!”

“We are investing in the latest CineLife+ IMB-S4 servers on the market,” said Czubak. “Helios was the first to install the IMB-S4 in Poland and one of the first in the world. Their integration with the projection makes it a perfect solution.

One of the trademarks of Helios’s remarkable success has been its unique mix of state-of the art equipment mixed with interesting architecture, and a highly localised approach for each cinema paired with innovative campaigns and publicity. Jagiełło says Christie is crucial in their strategy going forward. Adil Zerouali, Christie vice president of sales for EMEA, says “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Tomasz and his team on many projects, and we’re proud to be working alongside the Helios again to help them continue to deliver the best-in-market movie-going experience that they are known for.”