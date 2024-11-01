Holiday Movie Clubhouse and Silver Screen Stocking Stuffers Return to Cinemark

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in North America, has announced the return of its Holiday Movie Clubhouse program, bringing favorite holiday films back to the big screen at discounted prices. Each Holiday Movie Clubhouse showtime will include a trailer and specialty pre-show for program sponsor DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, in theaters January 31, 2025.

“Experiencing holiday films with friends and family in an immersive auditorium is a treasured tradition for so many during this special time of year, and we are thrilled to bring back Holiday Movie Clubhouse following such a positive response to our inaugural program last year,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO and CCO. “In addition to these silver tidings on our silver screens, new releases and gifting deals will make this season even more special. We warmly invite movie lovers everywhere to join us at Cinemark and share in the joy.”

This year’s edition of the Holiday Movie Clubhouse runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18; tickets are $5 apiece, and screenings take place on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Classic holiday films in this year’s lineup include Elf, The Polar Express and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Ticket holders will also receive $1 off all kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

Cinemark also gets into the holiday season with a series of promos, including a 20% off discount through the month of November on an annual subscription for the chain’s Movie Club subscription program. Discounts of up to $20 will be offere in the month of December as well. From now through Deecember 31, customers who spend $50 or more on gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card. Cinemark also has special deals tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday: From Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for when they spend $75 or more on gift cards. On Dec. 2, customers who spend $100 or more on gift cards will receive 20 percent off. From Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, customers will receive 20 percent off when they spend $100 or more on gift cards. And from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards with gift card purchases of $50 or more.