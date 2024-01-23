Hollywood Palms Cinema Reveals New Website with Theater Toolkit

Courtesy of Theater Toolkit

The entertainment destination Hollywood Palms in Naperville, Illinois has announced the launch of its newly revamped website, developed in collaboration with Theater Toolkit. The revamped website showcases a user-friendly interface that streamlines the ticketing process. In addition to the website, a mobile app will soon be available. Hollywood Palms includes a three story tall glass conservatory filled with palm trees and lush tropical plants. The location’s highly stylized auditoriums are themed after locales such as an Egyptian Palace, Mayan Jungle, and a Chinese Temple. To explore the new website, visit: www.hollywoodpalmscinema.com

“We are excited to release this enhanced website. It reflects our dedication to creating an immersive and enjoyable movie-going experience for our patrons,” said Erik Fruin, Director of Technology at Hollywood Palms. “The collaboration with Theater Toolkit has allowed us to bring innovation to the forefront, ensuring that our guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience from the moment they decide to see a film with us.”