Houston’s River Oaks Theatre Unveils Multi-million Dollar Restoration

Courtesy of River Oaks Theatre

After undergoing a two-year, multi-million dollar restoration and modernization, Houston’s beloved River Oaks Theatre has announced its grand reopening on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 6pm. Culinary Khancepts led the extensive effort to rejuvenate the theater with a new design that blends the theater’s original burgundy and gold Art Deco charm with modern touches and a new full-service food and beverage experience. Located in the iconic River Oaks Shopping Center owned by Kimco Realty, the venue is ready to welcome back Houstonians and film lovers from near and far. As part of the grand reopening, the theater is hosting an advance screening of Joker: Folie à Deux, marking the beginning of a dynamic slate of films and events set to solidify River Oaks Theatre as Houston’s destination for cinema and live performances alike. Boxoffice Pro recently profiled the historic venue in the October 2024 issue.

The River Oaks Theatre has transformed into more than just a movie theater—it is now a full-fledged venue for live events. The main auditorium features sound, lighting, and stage systems designed to host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. The grand opening weekend will also feature films, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 50th anniversary screening, The Rocky Horror Picture Show with local shadowcast performances, and a preview screening of The Herricanes, a documentary about Houston’s all-female football team. Live shows and Q&A sessions with filmmakers and authors will also be part of the theater’s diverse programming.

Originally opened in 1939, the restoration focused on preserving the theater’s original Art Deco architecture, maintaining key historical elements, including the iconic marquee, terrazzo flooring, and statues that grace the main auditorium. The team worked meticulously to maintain the venue’s vintage charm while enhancing the overall aesthetic with bold geometric patterns, opulent materials, and modern conveniences. The theater’s main auditorium now seats 237 guests and is equipped with Barco laser projection, a custom Danley sound system, and full live theatrical lighting and sound systems powered by Q-Sys. Additionally, the theater’s two upstairs auditoriums seat 50 guests each, while a newly added Private Theatre Lounge accommodates 20 guests, offering a private, intimate viewing experience with private party and meeting space capabilities.

Besides the classic movie snacks like buttered popcorn and candy, River Oaks Theatre will now offer a new food and beverage menu to enhance the guest experience, which can be delivered right to the seats. Guests can enjoy seat-side service in all auditoriums, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. Lavish bars located on both the first and second floors offer craft cocktails, wine, and beer, including cocktails inspired by all of your Hollywood iconic films like ‘You Wouldn’t Make Fun of it if…’ inspired by the David Fincher classic Zodiac, a vibrant mix of vodka, gin, blue curacao, and Sprite, (including the infamous paper cocktail umbrella!) or ‘That Rug Really Tied the Room Together’ based on The Big Lebowski, featuring vanilla vodka, Kahlua, and heavy cream.

Menu highlights include the free range popcorn chicken, served with charred jalapeño ranch, and honey mustard, as well as the indulgent veal and pork fried meatballs, crisped in oil and served with spicy tomato basil and parmesan. Other entrées feature the lobster roll, made with Atlantic lobster, tarragon, and lobster butter on a toasted croissant, and the nutritious ora king salmon grain bowl, a vibrant mix of ancient grains, avocado, herbs, red onion and cucumber topped with a Greek yogurt dressing. For a heartier option, guests are encouraged to try the ‘Luv Ya Blu’ burger, made with Allen Brothers dry-aged smash patties, french fried onions, R.O.T. sauce, and gorgonzola dolce, served with fries. To finish, indulge in the decadent tarte au chocolate, served with a mango-passion gelee, salted caramel ice cream and almond crunch, or enjoy the refreshing strawberry mascarpone cheesecake.

The theater will be launching the ‘Cinema Savant’ subscription program, providing unlimited access to films for just $20 per month. This program offers movie enthusiasts an affordable way to experience the diverse range of independent, arthouse, and classic films showcased at River Oaks Theatre.

“We feel incredibly honored to have played a part in preserving this historic theater,” said Omar Khan, the owner of Culinary Khancepts. “This project has truly been a labor of love for years, and we are beyond excited to share the results with the Houston community. We’ve carefully restored the theater’s iconic charm while seamlessly integrating modern technology and amenities, ensuring it will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

“We’ve curated an eclectic lineup of films and live events to mark the reopening, featuring everything from beloved classics to independent gems,” said Robert Saucedo, the artistic director of River Oaks Theatre. “We aim to offer something for everyone while preserving the theater’s legacy as a cultural hub for Houston.”