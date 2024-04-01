How the Opening Weekend of GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Compares with its Monsterverse Predecessors

Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Onetime foes Godzilla and King Kong joined forces to slay a new enemy—and the domestic box office—over the weekend, earning an estimated $80 million on 3,861 screens across the three-day weekend frame. Of that total, 48% came from premium formats, including Imax (which brought in 11% of the domestic total), Dolby Cinema, PLF/large format screens, 3D, and immersive seating auditoriums.

That opening weekend haul is the second-highest in Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse, which kicked off in May 2014 with the release of Godzilla, still the franchise’s highest opening weekend earner with $93.1 million. The lowest opener of the set is 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong ($32.2 million), the earnings potential of which was severely flattened by several factors, including its day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max and reticence from consumers to return to cinemas while the Covid-19 pandemic was still going strong.

Monsterverse Opening Weekends, Domestic

Gozilla (2014): $93.1 million Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire (2024): $80 million (est.) Kong: Skull Island (2017): $61.0 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): $47.7 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): $32.2 million

Godzilla vs. Kong eventually topped out at $100.9 million domestically, a figure Godzilla X Kong should surpass in the coming days, helped along by an A- CinemaScore and the absence of a big-budget, tentpole actioner to compete with the film for audience attention and PLF footprint in its second weekend. The best sophomore drop of the Monsterverse belongs to Kong: Skull Island (-54%), followed by Godzilla vs. Kong (-57%).

Monsterverse Second Weekend Drops, Domestic

Kong: Skull Island (2017): -54% Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): -57% Godzilla (2014): -67% Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): -68%

Though a $100 million-plus domestic gross is virtually assured at this point, in order to become the highest-grossing Monsterverse film Godzilla X Kong will have to out-earn Godzilla‘s $200.6 million. Internationally, the highest earner of the franchise is Kong: Skull Island, with $561.0 million to Godzilla‘s $529.0 million.

Monsterverse Theatrical Totals, Domestic