Hoyts Launches ‘See the Big Picture’ Campaign

Courtesy of Hoyts

Hoyts has launched new branding as a part of their ‘See the Big Picture’ campaign. More than just a refreshed look and tagline, the branding speaks to the heart of the company’s vision. Hoyts’ investment in big screens, surround sound, recliner chairs, immersive D-Box seats, and in-cinema dining are testament to why movie lovers experience more than just a movie at Hoyts. To capture the excitement of going to the cinema and the essence of why cinema is still thriving, Hoyts has worked with creative agency Today the Brave and production company MOFA on its new campaign. Launched on Hoyts’ own channels, the campaign introduces the new branding with four videos shot by Nick Kelly of production company MOFA. A Hollywood-inspired visual representation of the branding, the videos only show a portion of the action, encapsulated on the small screens they are being viewed on. These videos are reminders of the unique ways we experience movies when viewed in the cinema and the intensity of emotions we feel which can’t be replicated on any other screen, device, or setting.

“People have access to a huge amount of content on different sized screens but nothing compares to the experience of seeing a movie on the big screen at the cinema.” said Hoyts’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Content, Stephanie Mills. “Sitting distracted in front of your TV, behind a tiny phone screen, or a laptop just doesn’t compare to seeing a new release in a cinema. See the Big Picture reminds people of the magic of the movies; an escape from reality that provides emotional experiences that you just can’t get at home. We know that cinema is so much more than just a screen and we’re passionate about delivering big experiences for our guests, so they can see the big picture too.”

