IAAPA Expo 2025 Recognizes Best Exhibit and Best New Product Award Winners

Excellence in innovation and design took center stage at this year’s IAAPA Expo with the announcement of the Brass Ring Awards, including recognitions for Best New Product and Best Exhibit. These awards recognize exhibitors who demonstrate outstanding creativity, breakthrough innovation, and significant impact on the show floor.



The IAAPA Brass Ring Award is inspired by a nostalgic tradition from early amusement parks, where carousel riders would try to grab a brass ring, a symbol of luck and achievement. IAAPA carries that legacy by transforming the concept into a prestigious award that recognizes the most outstanding products and exhibits at IAAPA Expos.



The IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product celebrates outstanding new products and services that elevate the guest experience and improve operational excellence. Similarly, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best Exhibit recognizes outstanding exhibit booths that captivate audiences, showcase creativity, and set new standards for excellence on the trade show floor.



Taking innovation and presentation to the next level, the prestigious Image Award honors the single most outstanding exhibit booth at IAAPA Expo — regarded as the “best of the best.” All applicants for the Best Exhibit Award are automatically considered for this top distinction.



Meanwhile, the Impact Award shines a spotlight on one exceptional innovation from the Best New Product categories that demonstrates the potential to transform the attractions industry. This award celebrates creations that not only impress and delight guests but also inspire progress and imagination throughout the industry.



Winners from IAAPA Expo 2025 are as follows:



IMAGE AWARD, The Deluxe Group, Booth #684

“Booth design was compact but very engaging, being fully themed including the staff. Very unique design”



Linear Booth, 1st Place, AI SketchBot, Booth #3056

“Their booth demonstrated the product well, was interactive with a good cohesive team, friendly, attention to detail, clean.”



Linear Booth, 2nd Place, American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), Booth #4319

“Included a bit of everything: a physical coaster car, giveaways and raising money for the foundation. Friendly team members. Celebrating the importance of the industry.”



20 x 20 Foot Booth, 1st Place, Iron, Wood & Glitter LLC, Haunting Grounds, NC9236

“Utilized space well, booth felt larger than it was. Well themed and exciting haunt walkthrough.”



20 x 20 Foot Booth, 2nd Place, Ventola Projects VAvR Global Alliance, Booth #460

“Interactive, interesting products, different on each side, software to tie all together, engaging staff.”



600 – 1,200 Square Feet, 1st Place, Splashtacular, Booth #2043

“Artistically well done, considered all sides of booth, new design, several of their meeting enclaves looked inviting.”



600 – 1,200 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Helix Leisure USA Inc (Embed), Booth #1040

“Elevated meeting space, clean, used all sides, accessible, branded, staff engaged, products displayed well.”



1,300 and Larger Square Feet, 1st Place, DOF Robotics, Booth #1369, 1671

“Ride vehicle moving under own motion nice aesthetic, products being visible, interesting.”



1,300 and Larger Square Feet, 2nd Place, ROLLER, Booth #2949, 3047

“Stylish and modern, rotating sign catches your eye, layout the product and meetings worked, a lot of staff engaging with attendees.”



Best New Product

IMPACT AWARD WINNER

The Rocking Boat, Mack Rides GmbH & Co. KG, Booth #2269

“Combines varied ride experiences with a depth-adjusting, direction-shifting, speed-controlled boat, enables new ways to tell stories.”



Major Ride/Attraction – Product cost of more than US $3 million

1st Place, The Rocking Boat, Mack Rides GmbH & Co. KG, Booth #2269

“Combined varied ride experiences with a depth-adjusting, direction-shifting, speed-controlled boat, enables new ways to tell stories.”



Major Ride/Attraction – Product cost of more than US $3 million

2nd Place, Dynamic Motion Stage “Danse Macabre”, Intamin Amusement Rides, Booth #3825

“This rotating-barrel attraction defines a new dark-ride category. Its scalability, storytelling flexibility, and strong throughput make it a standout this year.”



Family Ride/Attraction

1st Place, Sundancer Galaxy, Sunkid GmbH, Booth #2689

“A traditional teacup, except as you spin it tilts; a new version of something established; very innovative.”



Family Ride/ Attractions

2nd Place, PUMPEN – SUPER SWING M20, RES RIDES AG, Booth #4404

“A unique swing ride because the lower section of the ride flows freely instead of under power.”



Water Park Ride/Attraction – Product cost of more than US$2 million

1st Place, Wiegand SLIDE COASTER, Wiegand.Waterrides GmbH, Booth #3212

“Novel magnetic launch system, technology not seen before in the industry, enables the simultaneous launch of two rafts.”



Water Park Ride/Attraction – Product cost of more than US$2 million

2nd Place, Wall Runner, WhiteWater, Booth #2236

“Using innovative water-movement tech, the system removes and recirculates water, cutting usage by 90%, while sprayers convincingly simulate ice.”



Water Park Ride/Attraction – Product cost of less than US$2 million

1st Place, Wave, Wibit Sports GmbH, Booth #2838

“A water-based fun park built around a simple slide, but notable for being fully self-sufficient with solar panels and an integrated pump”



Water Park Ride/Attraction – Product cost of less than US$2 million

2nd Place, Hydro Hurricane, Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd., Booth #2051

“A boomerang element that rises and wraps around like a corkscrew; something not seen before and genuinely innovative.”



Patron Participation Ride/Attraction

1st Place, KristallTurm® PlayLetter, KristallTurm GmbH & Co. KG, Booth #4474

“Playground built from a single letter that can be designed and combined with others as customers choose: versatile, unique, and suitable for all ages.”



Patron Participation Ride/Attraction

2nd Place, Krazy Arrowz, LASERTRON, Booth #1027

“Real arrows and foam targets create multiple scoring games—an interactive concept that feels like an evolution of darts.”



Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Consumers

1st Place, SmarteLocke™ Locker, Smarte Carte Inc., Booth #3600

“Fast, secure facial-recognition locker access: retrofit-ready, self-contained, POS-capable, and smart enough to redirect users.”



Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Consumers

2nd Place, Genesis, Master FX, Booth #2086

“Dry-ice–free cool smoke with refrigeration, dehumidification, multi-fluid support, and strong value.”



Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities

1st Place, Blue Mar Basins, Martin Aquatic, Booth #1840

“Filtration system for large lagoons that isolates problem zones without shutting down others, featuring smart, programmable controls.”



Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities

2nd Place, Intelliband, Intelliplay Inc, Booth #7340

“Gamified IntelliBands track activity, alert parents, map usage, and provide operators actionable insights and upsell opportunities.”



Games and Devices

1st Place, Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, Coastal Amusements, Booth #1350

“An air-hockey reimagining that supports multiple play styles—a fresh and interesting evolution.”



Games and Devices

2nd Place, Cyberpunk 2077 Turf Wars, LAI Games, Booth #231, 237, 431

“Interactive marbles with projection mapping—immersive, dynamic, and uniquely innovative.”



Exhibits, Thematic Displays, and Supplies

1st Place, RAKU Tool EZ-PZ® Light Sculpting Epoxy, RAMPF Group, Inc., Booth #2062

Light yet extremely durable sculpting clay with impressive strength.



Exhibits, Thematic Displays, and Supplies

2nd Place, Resin Fused Decals, Richco International Inc., Booth #1878

“UV-printed ink decals transfer consistently onto all substrates, offer excellent repeatability, and can be set under resin for later changes.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Major Ride or Water Park Ride

1st Place, HEXaPOT® Dark Ride, Simtec Systems GmbH, Booth #1354

“This rotating-barrel attraction defines a new dark-ride category. Its scalability, storytelling flexibility, and strong throughput make it a standout this year.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Major Ride or Water Park Ride

2nd Place, o-Ride X, Brogent Technologies, Inc., Booth #5431

“Inspired by military tech, this ride system offers longer reach, controlled multi-axis motion, and regenerates energy, using 30% less power than traditional systems.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Attraction

1st Place, EatX, Mack Rides GmbH & Co. KG, Booth # 2269

“Increased throughput with rotating vehicles that spin from pre-show to ride. Scalable for additional levels and higher capacity.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Attraction

2nd Place, Suspended Dark Ride, Vekoma Rides, Booth # 5124

“Reimagined ride with stunning quality, onboard lighting, and real control—designed for both adults and children to enjoy together.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Other Product/Service

1st Place, Build Alive, Breeze Creative, Booth #1684

“Projection-mapped shapes that educate, engage, and entertain—autism-friendly, customizable, and fun for all children.”



Best New Product Concept Award – Other Product/Service

2nd Place, E-Claw 2.0, ELAUT Group, Booth #2015, 2215

“Tech-enhanced claw machine delivering usage analytics, real-time alerts, and enterprise-wide performance and financial insights.”