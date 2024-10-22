ICTA and CineTRAIN Launch Certification Program for Cinema Employees

Courtesy of ICTA

Live this morning from ShowEast, the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and CineTRAIN have announced the official launch of the ICTA’s online technical training for the cinema industry. Previously available in-person only, this partnership between ICTA and CineTRAIN brings courses online to allow for greater accessibility to important educational content. For the first time ever, participants who complete these online courses will receive an official ICTA certification.

The first online course available is the popular Fundamentals of Presentation Technology. Modeled after the traveling educational seminar ICTA has hosted at numerous trade events in the past, this introductory course will provide users with insights into the latest advancements and best practices in cinema technology. By offering a comprehensive yet accessible approach, this online course enhances the understanding of presentation technology for those who don’t require in-depth technical knowledge but would benefit from a broader perspective. The course is particularly beneficial for theater chain executives, theatre managers & staff, procurement personnel, and marketing staff. Presented by industry experts, this course will provide users with insights into the latest advancements and best practices in cinema technology. Comprehensive course content includes audio and acoustics, projector and media management, networks, theater management systems, and maintenance.

“Education and training has always been at the forefront of the ICTA’s mission,” says Mark Mayfield, the president of ICTA. “Our Fundamentals of Presentation Technology seminar has been delivered all over the U.S. in person over the past year and a half, and has been enthusiastically received by hundreds of participants. We are so pleased to be able to make it available to an even wider audience, online, through our partnership with CineTRAIN. We believe in CineTRAIN’s proven process for online learning and in our shared commitment to advancing education and professional development within the cinema technology community.”

Brett King, the chief executive officer of CineTRAIN, expressed excitement about this program launch, stating, “At CineTRAIN, we are committed to providing comprehensive, engaging, accessible training to the cinema industry, empowering beginners and professionals alike with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. The launch of this online training and certification program is a significant step forward in this mission, bridging the gap between traditional learning methods, accessibility, and the evolving needs of the industry. We’re excited to continue this important work with ICTA as we continue to grow this program in the future.”