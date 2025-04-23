ICTA Announces Germany’s EMOTION Kino Monheim am Rhein as Best New Build Cinema of the Year 2025 EMEA Award Winner

EMOTION Kino Monheim, courtesy of ICTA

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) has announced that EMOTION Kino Monheim am Rhein, Germany, has been named Best New Build Cinema of the Year in the upcoming 2025 ICTA EMEA Awards. The award recognizes outstanding technological excellence, design, and innovation in cinema exhibition. EMOTION Kino Monheim am Rhein impressed the selection committee with its unique blend of high-end design, boutique character, and cutting-edge technology, including a Premium Large Format (PLF) auditorium. Its role as a vibrant community cinema in the heart of Monheim am Rhein further underlines its significance and made it stand out among a strong field of nominations. The award will be presented on June 15th during ICTA’s annual EMEA Awards Reception in Barcelona, just before the start of CineEurope.

Located in the centre of Monheim am Rhein, EMOTION Kino features 570 seats across six uniquely designed auditoriums, offering a mix of blockbuster cinema, European film, alternative event cinema content, and private events. The venue is a joint achievement of Deutsche Theaterbau (planning and execution), Quadrat P Raum + Licht (design), and ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH (technology partners). Technical highlights include CINITY, Ultimate, Ultimate Studio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Surround 7.1, D-BOX motion seating, RealD 3D, and Strong MDI screens. The cinema features seating from Euroseating, Encore, and Infinity Seating. Additional ICTA EMEA Award winners – in the categories Best Cinema Refurbishment and Best Arthouse Cinema – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mark Mayfield, ICTA President, congratulated the winners, saying, “EMOTION Kino Monheim am Rhein sets a bold new standard with its boutique design and cutting-edge technology. In a market like Germany, where premium boutique cinema concepts remain relatively rare, this is a remarkable achievement — especially in a growing, but not major, city. It’s a shining example of how local cinemas can lead the way in reimagining the moviegoing experience. Congratulations to Julian Rüttgers and Thomas Rüttgers for this great achievement!”

Julian Rüttgers added, “Our vision was to create a cinema that inspires people to head into town again — a place filled with joy and passion. We aim to evoke emotions through our unique foyer, six individually designed auditoriums, and a diverse programme that includes films, live events, and special screenings. Thank you, ICTA, for recognising our commitment to the future of cinema with this special award.”

Thomas Rüttgers, commented, “As a long-time ICTA Board Member, I appreciate this recognition all the more. Competition in the German and European market is fierce, which makes me incredibly proud that my cinema stood out as the best new build far and wide.”