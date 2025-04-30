ICTA Announces UK’s Omniplex Wigan as the 2025 EMEA Award Winner for Best Cinema Refurbishment of the Year

Courtesy of ICTA

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) is proud to announce the next winner of its 2025 ICTA EMEA Awards. ICTA’s EMEA award recognises outstanding achievements in cinema renovation and refurbishments, combining technological innovation, design excellence, and a renewed commitment to delivering premium moviegoing experiences. Omniplex Wigan (United Kingdom) has been named Best Cinema Refurbishment of the Year.

Omniplex Wigan impressed the selection committee with its remarkable transformation, blending cinema technology with a revitalized, guest-focused design. The refurbishment successfully reimagines a traditional cinema into a modern entertainment destination, setting a new benchmark for the industry. The award will be presented on June 15th during ICTA’s annual EMEA Awards Reception in Barcelona, just before the start of CineEurope.

Omniplex Wigan is a newly refurbished 11-screen luxury cinema located at Robin Park. The venue offers an elevated cinematic experience with 900 fully electric recliner seats, 100 sofa beds, and an OmniplexMAXX screen featuring Dolby Atmos sound. The stylish new lounge area provides a relaxed space to meet before or after a film, while premium food and drink options include Joe’s Food Truck, a 23-foot airstream trailer serving 24-inch pizzas, crispy tenders and more, and a dedicated Beer & Cocktail Van—all with service to seat ordering available in the lounge.

ICTA President, Mark Mayfield, congratulated the cinema, sharing, “Omniplex Wigan exemplifies how thoughtful refurbishment can breathe new life into a cinema, merging innovative technology, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach. It’s a shining example of how established locations can be transformed into vibrant, future-ready entertainment hubs. Congratulations to the Omniplex team for this outstanding achievement.”

Paul John Anderson, director of Omniplex Group, commented, “We’re incredibly honoured to receive the 2025 ICTA EMEA Award for Best Cinema Refurbishment. Omniplex Wigan was one of our most ambitious refurbishment projects, and this recognition is a testament to the vision, hard work and collaboration that brought it to life. From the bold redesign of the lobby and the introduction of Joe’s Food Truck and the Beer & Cocktail Van, to the installation of luxury recliners and our OmniplexMAXX screen, every element was chosen to elevate the cinema experience. It’s been fantastic to see how warmly the Wigan community has embraced the cinema, and we’re proud that the industry has recognised it as a leading example of innovation and excellence in refurbishment.”