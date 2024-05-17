ICTA Announces Winners of 2024 EMEA Awards

(l-r) The Light Redhill, Cinemaxx Potsdamer Platz, Lumiere Cinema Maastricht. Photos courtesy ICTA

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) announced today the 2024 winners of the ICTA EMEA Awards, celebrating technological leadership, design and innovation in the cinema exhibition sector.

The owners and operators of the winning cinemas will be presented with their awards on June 16 at 7:00 PM during ICTA’s EMEA Awards Reception in Barcelona, Spain just before the start of CineEurope. This year’s winners are:

Best Cinema Refurbishment of the Year: Tim Richards and Frank Thomsen of CinemaxX Berlin (VUE International) located in Berlin, Germany

Best Arthouse Cinema of the Year: David Deprez and Aerd de Boode of Lumière Cinema Restaurant Café located in Maastricht, Netherlands

Best New Build Cinema of the Year: James Morris and Jo Lee of The Light Redhill located in Redhill, U.K.

“Congratulations to the outstanding award recipients and the teams behind these beautiful theatres,” Frank Tees, ICTA’s President said in a press release. “And a special thank you to ICTA’s International Board Directors for organizing this highly recognized award.”

In addition, ICTA’s International Directors—a group that includes Till Cussmann, Cathy Huis in ‘t veld Esser, Oliver Pasch, and Jan Runge—jointly congratulated all award winners: ”We are thrilled to honor these outstanding cinemas and individuals. Their investments into innovating the theatrical experience and their outstanding showmanship contribute hugely to driving local audiences to their cinemas. We are particularly happy that the owner-operators will be present on June 16 to accept their awards in Barcelona. Congratulations to all winners on behalf of your partners in the cinema technology community.”

ICTA’s Barcelona Seminar Series will be taking place from June 16 – 18 just before and during CineEurope at the International Barcelona Convention Center.