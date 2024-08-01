ICTA Appoints Carrie Dietrich as Executive Director and Announces 2024 Executive Committee Officers

Courtesy of ICTA

At the International Cinema Technology Association’s (ICTA) annual convention held last month, the organization formally announced Carrie Dietrich as the newly appointed executive director. Dietrich arrives a widely respected cinema technology professional, who also received the Ioan Allen Award at the closing night President’s Banquet Event & Awards Ceremony.

Taking the reins from Bob Sunshine, who led the prestigious association as executive director for over four decades and focused on cinema technologies worldwide, Dietrich brings a wealth of experience to the organization. Her many accomplishments at notable companies such as Boxoffice and more recently, Influx Worldwide, provide a unique perspective and skill set that is expected to benefit the organization’s mission and objectives.

Frank Tees, ICTA’s immediate past president, who achieved several milestones during his three-year term, will become honorary director, and continue to be actively involved with the additionally named ICTA officers to include, President, Mark Mayfield (Meyer Sound), Vice President, Beth Figge (Dolby), Treasurer, Doug Sabin (American Cinema Equipment) and Secretary, Theresa English (TK Architects).

Over the next few months, Dietrich will closely examine all ICTA channels, policies, and procedures, while creating automation and online strategy as one of her first initiatives and priorities.

“It’s truly a privilege to be selected to lead ICTA and I plan to honor Bob’s legacy by continuing to grow our academic programs and networking events,” says Dietrich. She further shared “the Executive Committee is an exceptionally talented group and ICTA is a collective passion for all of us– it’s safe to say, it will be a very productive term.”

Sunshine looks forward to working with Dietrich during the transition and stated, “Carrie’s a great choice to lead ICTA and her in-depth knowledge, industry awareness, and terrific relationships guarantee her success.”