ICTA (International Cinema Technology Association) Announces Winners for Third Annual North America Cinema Awards

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) announced Monday the winners for its third annual North America Cinema Awards (NACA), presented in partnership with Celluloid Junkie.

A panel of judges, consisting of ICTA’s Board members as well as selected industry leaders, evaluated the submissions and selected the winners. The NACA Awards will honor the winning theatres on Tuesday, January 9th at the ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series, held at the Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

In addition, the judges selected FatCats, a Utah-based “All Out Fun” entertainment center to receive a special ICTA Jury Award to acknowledge their innovation, vision, and the use of technical advancements in raising the level of a fully immersive family entertainment center with an emphasis on community service.

The NACA awards acknowledge theatrical motion picture exhibition organizations that have demonstrated industry-changing innovation and shown a continual dedication to excellence in delivering the best possible moviegoing experience. ICTA created the NACA awards to recognize and showcase the remarkable technological innovations within the cinema industry.

“This year, we received a record number of submissions for the North America Cinema Awards, which is a testament to the industry’s commitment to continually improving the moviegoing experience,” ICTA President Frank Tees said in a press release. “We congratulate all the theatres submitting entries and a well-deserved standing ovation to the winning theatres.”

The ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series, in partnership with the Cinema Foundation, will be held January 8 to 10, 2024, at the Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles, California.