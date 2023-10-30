ICTA Opens Applications for Third Annual North America Cinema Awards

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) has issued a call for entries for their third annual North America Cinema Awards (NACA), presented in partnership with Celluloid Junkie and created by the ICTA to recognize and showcase the remarkable technological innovations within the cinema industry.

The NACA awards acknowledge theatrical motion picture exhibition organizations who have demonstrated industry-changing innovation and shown a continual dedication to excellence in delivering the best possible moviegoing experience.

“The North America Cinema Awards is a celebration of the cinema industry’s commitment to improving the moviegoing experience and a testament to our commitment to recognizing outstanding achievements,” said Frank Tees, president of ICTA. “We look forward to driving awareness of the technological innovations that are being made to delivering a filmmaker’s dream to the big screen.”

The NACA Awards will recognize achievements in three categories:

Best new cinema build,

Best cinema refurbishment

Best use of new technology in a cinema

A judging panel consisting of ICTA’s Board Members and selected industry leaders will evaluate the submissions and select the winners. Key dates pertaining to the awards program are:

Award submissions are open until November 22nd, 2023

Winners notified on December 7th, 2023

Live announcement and celebration on January 9th, 2024, at the ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series, held January 8 to 10, 2024 at the Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to receiving recognition at the ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series, the industry’s premier cinema technology event, winners will be celebrated via press and social media coverage following the event. Visit the ICTA website to complete the official NACA Awards Call for Entries Form to nominate a theatre.