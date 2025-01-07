ICTA Unveils Winners of the Fourth Annual North America Cinema Awards

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA), a global network of motion picture professionals, has announced the winners of the fourth annual North America Cinema Awards (NACA), presented in partnership with Celluloid Junkie. These awards honor outstanding achievements in cinema design, refurbishment, and technological innovation. The winners, selected by a panel of ICTA Board Members and industry leaders, will be celebrated at the ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the Universal City Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

This year’s winners are:

Best New Cinema Build: B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 – Red Oak, Texas

Best Use of Technology: Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande IMAX + Elite —Greenville, NC

Best Traditional Refurbishment: Phoenix Theatres Great Northern – North Olmsted, Ohio

Best Classic Refurbishment: The Playhouse – Cinema Lab – New Canaan, Connecticut

“This year’s winners have redefined what it means to create extraordinary spaces for storytelling,” said Mark Mayfield, president of the ICTA. “Their commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable cinematic moments deserves a standing ovation. Congratulations to all!”

“Seeing the growth of the NACA Awards year over year is an exciting testament to the positive direction of the cinema industry” continued Theresa English, ICTA secretary and NACA committee member. “Judging the entries is getting tougher each year. It’s exciting to see there were over 30 ICTA member companies represented in these award winning projects, and many more in the additional submissions.”