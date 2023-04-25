IMAX and Cinemex Launch Partnership with Six New Locations in Mexico

Photo courtesy of Imax.

Cinemex and IMAX have announced a new partnership, headlined by an agreement for six new IMAX with Laser systems across key locations in Mexico. The deal will bring the IMAX experience to the Cinemex network for the first time across several key cities in the country, with the first systems expected to open to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023. IMAX’s collaboration with Cinemex marks the most significant expansion in Mexico since 2013, delivering a landmark expansion in the country with a brand-new partnership. The announcement was made today at the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference in Las Vegas.

Cinemex celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of the company’s founding this year, which was built around the idea of revolutionizing the Mexican cinema experience with multiplexes and stadium-type venues. Cinemex’s six new theaters will be split between four locations in Mexico City and two currently unannounced locations. These will all be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced theater experience.

“At Cinemex, we are committed to bringing our guests the best in larger-than-life cinematic and entertainment experiences,” said Javier Reyes Moctezuma, the film programming and content director at Cinemex. “That is why we are thrilled to partner with IMAX – they are too, in our business, to deliver to audiences exciting experiences that bring film to life in the fullest.”



“Cinemex is a strong, longstanding exhibitor in Mexico and we’re excited to collaborate to bring The IMAX Experience to audiences in the market as its box office momentum surges, most recently with the remarkable performance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “This landmark deal with a new partner marks our largest recent expansion in Mexico, and highlights the huge demand worldwide from moviegoing audiences for premium experiences.”