IMAX and CMX Cinemas to Expand Partnership with Three Additional IMAX Locations

Image Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

CMX Cinemas and IMAX have announced plans to expand their partnership with an agreement for three state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems in the United States. The deal will nearly double IMAX’s footprint with CMX in Florida, delivering two brand new IMAX with Laser locations in the tourist hotspots of Daytona Beach and Palm Beach and upgrading one existing location in Miami.

The announcement was made today at the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference in Las Vegas. This new agreement expands on the relationship with CMX Cinemas that began in 2017. IMAX currently partners with CMX on five locations across the eastern U.S., including three existing locations in Florida. Nationally, CMX has a footprint of 30 locations spanning eight states across the country and has a strong regional presence in Florida with 17 locations across the state.

The three new and upgraded locations for CMX include CMX Dolphin 19 in Miami, CMX Daytona 12 in Daytona Beach, and CMX Downtown at The Gardens 16 in Palm Beach. These screens will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced theater experience.

“CMX Cinemas is thrilled to announce its extended partnership with IMAX, enabling us to provide a top-of-the-line cinematic experience to our guests through IMAX’s premium technology,” said Patrick Ryan, the chief executive officer of CMX Cinemas. “Our goal is to offer the most exceptional moviegoing experience possible, and we believe that, with IMAX’s support, CMX Cinemas will remain a must-visit destination for film enthusiasts.”

“We’re excited to expand our successful partnership with CMX Cinemas and further grow our footprint across key markets in one of the largest states in the country,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX. “This agreement highlights a resurgence of interest in new IMAX systems across the well-established U.S. market, which further bolsters our optimism for network growth in the year ahead.”