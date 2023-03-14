IMAX and EntTelligence Announce Partnership for Moviegoer Analytics

Image courtesy: IMAX

EntTelligence has announced a new agreement that gives the IMAX Corporation access to theatrical impression-based analytics. Under the agreement, IMAX will gain access to EntTelligence’s pioneering platform, which provides detailed analysis from over 3,000 theaters. The specialized technology offers precise capacity and attendance measurement at the seat level within theater complexes.

EntTelligence’s proprietary approach homogenizes observed information from hundreds of theater chains, parses data by market, and offers features including daypart analysis where users can accurately determine audience exposure of content including the ads/trailers within the given auditoriums.

“IMAX has revolutionized the theatrical viewing experience. To have this advanced team recognize EntTelligence’s capabilities is a testament to what our brilliant engineers and thought leaders have built,” said EntTelligence’s chief strategy officer and partner, Steve Buck. “We’re thrilled to partner with IMAX and assist with the detailed analysis of their impressive slate of films.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with EntTelligence and dig even deeper into theatrical analytics as we continue to drive growth across [the] global box office,” said Craig Dehmel, the head of global distribution for IMAX. “We look forward to tapping into their leading-edge technology and measurement insights to further enhance the IMAX Experience for moviegoers.”