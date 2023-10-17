IMAX and GSC Expand Partnership with Six IMAX Locations in Malaysia

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) and IMAX have announced an expansion of their partnership with an agreement for six IMAX with laser systems in Malaysia. The agreement is for auditoriums in five new locations, including one in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and one upgrade to the Southkey Megamall, Johor Bahru.

Under the new agreement, IMAX has now completed deals in 2023 for 13 new and upgraded systems across Malaysia — more than any international market worldwide. IMAX and GSC, the leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia, have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2019. This deal will bring the total number of IMAX locations with GSC to nine, all of which will now feature IMAX with laser systems by 2027.

Malaysia is a fast-growing market for IMAX, consistently ranking among the top 25 global markets for IMAX box office despite having only 11 IMAX locations currently in operation. The growth has spurred IMAX to move further into local films in Malaysia, with the company debuting its first Malaysia release, Malbatt: Misi Bakara in August 2023. Recently, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer became the number two all-time release in Malaysia, with James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water holding the number one all-time box office position in the market.

“Malaysia has been an incredible success story for IMAX this year, underscoring our growth potential across international markets and the diversity of ways cinema is thriving worldwide,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “GSC is an excellent, world-class exhibition partner for IMAX, and we look forward to expanding our partnership and working together to serve Malaysian audiences and drive further growth in the market.”

“As the first local cinema exhibitor to offer IMAX with Laser theatres to cater to the needs of action movie enthusiasts, our continued partnership with IMAX underscores our continuous commitment in bringing immersive cinematic experiences to moviegoers. With a total of nine GSC locations equipped with IMAX with Laser, this creates greater opportunities for us to showcase locally produced content in premium movie formats,” said Koh Mei Lee, the chief executive officer of Golden Screen Cinemas.