IMAX and Hengdian Films Strike Biggest Imax Deal in Four Years For Twenty New Locations in China

Image Courtesy Imax

Hengdian Films and IMAX China today announced a significant expansion of their partnership with an agreement for twenty new IMAX with Laser systems across China.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with IMAX through this agreement, which represents a significant step forward in our strategy of developing cinematic multiplex locations and reflects our unwavering confidence in China’s film market,” said Xu Tianfu, Chairman of Hengdian Films. “This year has been pivotal for the industry’s revival. From Chinese New Year to the summer season, moviegoers have consistently shown strong enthusiasm and demand for high-quality content and a premium experience. Together with IMAX, we look forward to creating a more immersive and colorful cinematic journey for audiences across more cities.”

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership and expand into new markets with Hengdian Films, as more exhibitors worldwide grow their commitment to IMAX and drive significant growth in our network this year,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Thanks to its robust mix of local language and Hollywood content, China continues to see a rapid recovery in moviegoing post-Covid and, as we are seeing in markets around the world, a rebound at the box office is often followed by network growth for IMAX.”

Hengdian Films and IMAX have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2015, and the new agreement—the largest deal for new IMAX systems in four years—will bring the total number of IMAX locations with Hengdian Films to 26. The new IMAX with Laser locations will be located in Jingdezhen, Ulanqab and Zhangjiakou, all first-ever locations in China for IMAX. Additionally, new locations are set to open in Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Jiujiang, Hohhot, and Yangzhou, with more locations to be confirmed.

The multi-theater deal comes after IMAX China delivered its highest grossing summer season ever at the box office. IMAX has earned more than $18.4 million to date in China with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer—and garnered 30% of the film’s opening weekend box office on less than 1% of screens. The fantasy epic Creation of The Gods also became IMAX China’s all-time best summer title, with IMAX capturing 10% of the film’s total box office. Earlier this year, IMAX recorded their best-ever box office result for the peak moviegoing Chinese New Year, driven by The Wandering Earth 2, which now stands as IMAX’s highest grossing local language film of all time.