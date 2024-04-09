IMAX and Major Cineplex Expand Longstanding Partnership with Three New IMAX With Laser Locations Across Thailand

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX Corporation and Major Cineplex today announced plans to expand their partnership with an agreement for three new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser locations. The deal will add systems to key locations across Thailand, including one in the bustling area of Bang Kapi, Bangkok—set to open in 2024—and two additional locations in Bangkok set to open in 2026 and 2027.

The announcement was made today at the annual CinemaCon 2024 exhibition conference in Las Vegas.

The deal marks a significant step for IMAX in Thailand, bringing the IMAX experience beyond city centers and into the suburbs of the country’s populous capital. Major Cineplex is the largest exhibitor in Thailand with a growing regional presence, and currently operates nine IMAX locations across Thailand and Cambodia. The two companies have enjoyed a successful partnership since 1998.

“Major Cineplex is an excellent partner that continues to steadily increase its commitment to IMAX, furthering our momentum in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “As we differentiate ourselves with more films and experiences created for IMAX, we continue to fuel strong demand for The IMAX Experience among audiences, exhibitors, and filmmakers.”

“Our partnership with IMAX continues to be strong, and we’re delighted to join forces with them yet again to bring Thai moviegoers the most premium moviegoing experience possible,” said Vicha Poolvaraluck, Major Cineplex CEO. “We look forward to bringing IMAX with Laser to new locations in Bangkok and providing an unparalleled entertainment experience for our audiences – we are also excited to bring more Thai films to be converted to IMAX this year, further enriching the cinematic landscape in Thailand.”

IMAX is seeing strong box office results in Thailand, which ranks among the top five Asian markets for the company in 2024. 2023 was the highest grossing year ever in the country for IMAX with over $5.4 million in box office, beating the previous record set in 2022. This was driven in part by IMAX’s increased focus on local language titles in the country—the first Thai language IMAX release, Tee Yod, debuted in October 2023 and has delivered $500K in box office to-date.