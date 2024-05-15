IMAX and MEGARAMA Expand Partnership With Three New IMAX With Laser Locations Across France

Image courtesy: IMAX

French exhibition company Megarama and Imax Corporation today announced an agreement for three new state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems across France. The deal will bring the Imax experience to key locations across the country, including one system in a large city in the north of France—set to open in 2025—and two locations in the suburbs of the country’s populous capital, scheduled to open in 2026.

The new agreement doubles Imax’s footprint with the Paris-based exhibitor in France and marks the second deal in just over a year for the two companies. Inclusive of this agreement, Imax and Megarama currently operate two locations in France—with four more in backlog in the country—and one additional location in backlog in Morocco.

“This new agreement with Imax allows us to offer our audience an enriched and distinctive cinematic experience, catering to those seeking new emotions and premium technologies,” said Jean-Pierre Lemoine, founder and President of Megarama.

“Megarama is an excellent partner that continues to steadily increase its commitment to Imax, making it clear that Imax delivers a strategic advantage and the best experience for audiences,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “As we continue to grow our global footprint, this new deal—our second with Megarama in a year—underscores the strong demand for the Imax experience among audiences and exhibitors in France and worldwide.”

The new agreement comes as Imax continues to ride a consistent wave of momentum in France, which is a top-ten global market for the company. 2023 was the highest-grossing year ever for Imax in the country, delivering over $23 million in box office. In 2024, the company delivered its second-best Q1 ever in France, driven by the record run of Dune: Part Two, which now stands as the second-highest grossing film ever in the country for Imax with over $4.8 million in box office to date.