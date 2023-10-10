IMAX and NCG Cinemas Expand Partnership with New Locations in Tennessee and Georgia

IMAX and NCG Cinemas have announced a new agreement for three IMAX with laser systems. The deal will expand IMAX’s existing footprint with NCG Cinemas, with two new IMAX locations in Tennessee and Georgia as well as an upgraded location in Michigan. Planning for the construction of the new standalone IMAX theater in Kingsport, Tennessee begins this week, and is expected to open to the public in March 2025. All three NCG Cinemas IMAX locations will be equipped with IMAX with laser.

NCG Cinemas and IMAX have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2010, with the opening of the Grand Blanc IMAX location in Michigan. The new deal comes as IMAX continues to deliver strong box office results both domestically and globally, with the company setting a new record for third quarter box office in 2023 with $347M, and delivering the best month of July ever with $176.2M.

“As we enter the stretch run of 2023, we’re excited that partners like NCG are growing their commitment to IMAX as we drive record share of the box office,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “This agreement continues the strong demand for the IMAX Experience we’ve seen this year in the North American market — a great indicator of momentum and future growth for our business.”

“At NCG, we are dedicated to providing our neighbors with the highest quality cinematic experience possible. That’s why we’re proud to partner with IMAX – there’s no brand more renowned in delivering that experience. We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the IMAX/NCG partnership,” said Jeff Geiger, the president and chief executive officer of NCG Cinemas.