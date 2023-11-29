IMAX and Pathé Live Announce Global Release of QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Exclusively in IMAX Beginning January 18

Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX and Pathé Live in partnership with Mercury Studios and Queen Films announced today the global release of Queen Rock Montreal, exclusively in IMAX beginning January 18th, 2024. This live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. The film was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of the IMAX Experience, including 12-channel surround sound. Rock & roll royalty Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon take to the stage in an exhilarating performance of their greatest hits including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “Under Pressure,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are The Champions,” and additional songs from popular album The Game.

When Queen returned for the fourth time to Montreal’s 18,000-seat Forum in November 1981, where this concert was recorded, it was after a 15-month absence during which they became the biggest band in the world. Fueled by the release of The Game album, their smash single “Under Pressure,” and extensive touring, Queen was dominating the charts in every major territory across the globe. The two shows took place in Montreal on November 24th and 25th in 1981 and were arranged specifically to set Queen up for another first – a full-length concert film to properly document their live show, highlighting the state-of-the art sound recording. Having spent almost two years on the road, the group was ready for such a challenge and hit Montreal in top form for what would end up being two consecutive sold out nights. Directed by Saul Swimmer, Queen Rock Montreal marks the first Queen concert captured on film.

“I don’t think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life, on stage in the old glory days. The director was very much focussed on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power,” said Brian May. Roger Taylor added, “Enjoy. We were young!”

Queen Rock Montreal will be released in over 450 IMAX locations globally for four days beginning January 18th. Participating territories include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, to name a few. For a list of showtimes and theaters visit IMAX.COM/QUEEN.