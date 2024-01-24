IMAX and Pathé Live to Extend Theatrical Global Run of QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL

Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX and Pathé Live in partnership with Mercury Studios and Queen Films announced today that the global four-day release of Queen Rock Montreal will be extended exclusively in IMAX theaters, as a result of the record-breaking $4.1M global IMAX box office result, representing the biggest IMAX exclusive event opening ever.

This exclusive presentation of the historic 1981 live concert is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. Queen Rock Montreal was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience, including 12-channel surround sound and IMAX’s customized theatre geometry. Rock & roll royalty Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon take to the stage in a historic and exhilarating performance of their greatest hits including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “Under Pressure,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are The Champions,” and additional songs from popular album The Game including “Dragon Attack,” “Play the Game,” and more. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

When Queen returned for the fourth time to Montreal’s 18,000-seat Forum in November 1981, where this concert was recorded, it was after a 15-month absence during which they became the biggest band in the world. Fueled by the release of The Game album, their smash single “Under Pressure,” and extensive touring, Queen was dominating the charts in every major territory across the globe. The two shows took place in Montreal on November 24th and 25th in 1981 and were arranged specifically to set Queen up for another first – a full-length concert film to properly document their live show, highlighting the state-of-the art sound recording. Having spent almost two years on the road, the group was ready for such a challenge and hit Montreal in top form for what would end up being two consecutive sold out nights. Directed by Saul Swimmer, Queen Rock Montreal marks the first Queen concert captured on film.

Queen Rock Montreal was initially released in over 500 IMAX locations globally for four days only, beginning January 18th. Additional showtimes will now extend the IMAX-exclusive run until Thursday, February 1st. Participating territories include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, and Mexico. For a list of theaters and to purchase tickets please visit Imax.com.

“It’s so wonderful to know that all these years later so many people want to experience the original band that I am so proud to have been a part of,” said Queen’s Roger Taylor. “What a blast…it felt like actually being on the stage!”

“Experiencing Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX is like stepping into a time machine — it’s an opportunity to see the band perform their most iconic hits in a visceral, immediate way I thought was no longer possible,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “The way this film was shot and now restored and presented in IMAX is truly awe-inspiring, and second only to being there in the house back in ’81.”