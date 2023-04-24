IMAX China Nets 38M (RMB) with THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Image courtesy: IMAX Corporation

IMAX China reported a gross of 38M (RMB) last weekend with the debut of The First Slam Dunk, setting multiple records including the biggest opening for any foreign animation title and for any Japanese film. Boosted by the nostalgia-fueled IP, IMAX delivered a stellar index of 10%.

Over the weekend, 731 IMAX theaters across the country became the go-to destination for fans of Slam Dunk as the franchise came to the big screen, with IMAX theaters accounting for 7 out of the 10 top locations. The film’s performance included an all-time high for midnight screenings, biggest opening day, and biggest opening weekend for a foreign animation title. The First Slam Dunk also delivered the biggest opening weekend and highest IMAX index for a Japanese and non-English title.

The First Slam Dunk is an adaptation of a best-selling manga series about youth and sports by Inoue Takehiko, who also directed the film. An animated TV series produced in the 1990s became a major hit in China, becoming a childhood favorite for several generations of viewers. The First Slam Dunk film has received acclaim across China’s major movie rating platforms, including a 9.2 from Douban and 9.4 on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao.

Following the success of The First Slam Dunk, IMAX China is offering a diverse slate for the upcoming May Day holiday, including, Born to Fly, To Be Continued and Flash Over, which will all be released on April 28th, followed by filmed for IMAX title Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5th, Fast X on May 17th, and DC’s The Flash on June 16th.

“We are very excited about this major cultural event, as well as the incredible enthusiasm that moviegoers have shown for The First Slam Dunk“, said Daniel Manwaring, the chief executive officer of IMAX China. “The fact that audiences chose IMAX to rediscover this classic story has once again demonstrated IMAX’s capability of ‘eventisizing’ films in a diverse range of genres, as well as IMAX’s irreplaceable position in fulfilling and even exceeding consumers’ demands for a truly social movie experience. We would like to congratulate our partners Toei Animation and Road Pictures for this success, and we look forward to seeing the continued stellar performance of The First Slam Dunk.”