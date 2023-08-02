IMAX Delivers Best July Ever with $176.2M

Photo courtesy of Imax.

IMAX announced today that it has delivered $176.2M ($170.2M excluding booking fees) at the global box office in July. The figure marks the company’s highest grossing July in history. The figure surpassed the previous record, set in 2019, by over $52M.

The record-breaking performance was fueled by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has already grossed more than $86M across the IMAX global network with weeks left in its initial IMAX run. Shot with IMAX film cameras, Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer delivered the biggest IMAX July opening weekend of all time and the company’s biggest share ever of a film’s global opening weekend box office, with 20% of total receipts. Oppenheimer continues to drive results for IMAX, which took in an additional $4.1M on Monday—32% of its domestic box office for the day.

In China, Maoyan’s Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms 1 has earned $20.1M to date for the company. The film debuted in IMAX on July 20th with an $8.6M opening weekend—an IMAX-record at 16.6% of the debut for a local release. It was also IMAX’s biggest-ever summer opening weekend for a Chinese film.

IMAX has extended its global run of Oppenheimer an additional week through August 17th, with plans to schedule IMAX showtimes of Oppenheimer through late summer and fall. Oppenheimer is set to debut in IMAX in China on August 30th. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer was shot in IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time, portions in IMAX black and white analogue photography.

“Our best July ever is just the latest in a long line of IMAX company records that have fallen in 2023 — from our highest grossing first quarter ever, to our all-time biggest local language release, to our best-ever opening weekend market share with Oppenheimer,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “The fact that IMAX is having a year on par with its best ever at the global box office — despite only one movie hitting the $1 billion mark to date — speaks volumes on our surging market share and the strength of our diversified global content portfolio.”