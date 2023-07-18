IMAX Global Opening for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Sets MISSION Franchise Record

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Skydance

IMAX delivered its best global opening ever for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise, with a $25M worldwide debut for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. IMAX captured 10.6% of the film’s worldwide debut on a fraction of overall screens and opened on 1,505 IMAX screens globally. The film also took the second highest grossing IMAX opening weekend of 2023.

In North America, IMAX delivered 14% of the domestic box office with $11M —its highest share of opening weekend box office for any domestic release this year. IMAX has now scored a double-digit market share for five consecutive domestic debuts, the first time since 2018.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened to a $14M IMAX debut internationally. Fifty-three international markets posted the biggest IMAX opening for the Mission: Impossible franchise, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, UAE, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Brazil. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will continue its run on the IMAX network before making way for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this weekend.

“The shift to IMAX in moviegoing has never been more apparent than this summer, with Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One just the latest in a long line of global releases in which we delivered an outsized share of box office,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “The fact that this franchise has scored its biggest opening ever with its seventh installment is a stunning testament to the timeless allure of Tom Cruise and his peerless brand of blockbuster filmmaking.”