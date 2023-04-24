IMAX and Major Cineplex in Thailand and Cambodia to Add Up to 10 New IMAX with Laser Theatres

IMAX Corporation and Major Cineplex announced plans Monday to further expand their longstanding partnership with an agreement for up to 10 IMAX with Laser systems.

The new agreement will add an additional five new IMAX with Laser systems across Thailand: two firm and three conditional. The deal also includes four upgrades to key locations in the country by 2025, including locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Chiang Mai, and one upgraded location in Cambodia.

The announcement was made Monday at the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference in Las Vegas.

Major Cineplex is the largest exhibitor in Thailand with a growing regional presence and currently operates seven IMAX locations. The two companies have partnered since 1998, most recently announcing an agreement for three new IMAX with Laser systems at CinemaCon 2022.

IMAX is seeing strong box office results in Thailand and Cambodia, with the company posting its highest-grossing year ever in both markets in 2022. Both Thailand and Cambodia are among the 48 countries where Avatar: The Way of Water stands as the highest grossing IMAX release ever.

“Major Cineplex continues to be an excellent, fast-growing partner for IMAX, and we are excited to expand our collaboration and commitment to the Southeast Asian market,” IMAX’s CEO of IMAX Rich Gelfond said in a press release. “The Thai audience continues to show a strong appetite for the IMAX experience and we’re excited to invest in new key locations, including popular global tourist destinations in Thailand.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the best technology yet again into Bangkok’s most iconic shopping mall and other tourist destinations in Thailand, as well as to the Aeon Mall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia,” Major Cineplex’s CEO Vicha Poolvaraluck added. “I know that Thai and Cambodian audiences will enjoy IMAX with Laser, one of the most immersive, high-quality theater systems around. We’ve seen continuous high attendance at our three previously opened IMAX with Laser locations, which launched with Avatar: Way of Water and delivered the highest per-movie attendance ever in Thai box office history.”