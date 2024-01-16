IMAX Names Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer

Courtesy of Imax

IMAX Corporation has named entertainment marketing executive Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of IMAX. In her role, Globe will oversee all brand, film marketing, creative, and social media for the global entertainment technology platform. Previously, Globe served as CMO of Skydance Media, as well as DreamWorks Animation.

As CMO of Skydance Media, Globe oversaw the company’s brand, marketing, digital, social media, corporate communications and licensing team across its diverse portfolio of productions, which included feature films, animation, television, and interactive games. In her role, she developed marketing and distribution strategies for key franchises including Mission: Impossible, Terminator, and Jack Reacher. In her role at DreamWorks Animation, she oversaw marketing, distribution, and licensing for franchises including Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and Madagascar.

Anne has served as an adjunct professor for the University of Southern California’s Business of Cinematic Arts program since 2018. A longstanding member of the entertainment community, she is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Women in Film, Women in Animation, and the American Film Institute. Her work has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter (Top 100 Women in Hollywood), Variety (Marketing Impact Report), and Fast Company (Most Creative People in Business).

“Anne is a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “2023 was a banner year for IMAX in which the Company demonstrated the breadth of awe-inspiring experiences it can deliver globally, and Anne’s leadership will be critical as we bring more diverse films and events to our fans than ever before.”

“IMAX has built an incredible brand that is admired and has real momentum worldwide, which creates a rare, valuable opportunity to push the envelope in how the Company engages its audiences,” said Globe. “I’ve known Rich for many years, and I’m excited to work with him and his team to bring everything I’ve learned working across film, TV, games, and digital platforms to IMAX as it expands into new experiences and events.”