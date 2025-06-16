IMAX Names Heather Morgan as Head of Global Distribution

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX Corporation has named entertainment executive Heather Morgan as head of global distribution. Morgan will oversee curation for the company’s expansive content portfolio across its global network. Previously, Morgan served as chief content officer of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. Morgan will be based in the company’s Playa Vista office and report to Jonathan Fischer, the chief content officer of IMAX. Additionally, Steve Garrett will continue in his role as head of domestic distribution, while taking on an expanded role as head of alternative content for IMAX.

Heather joins IMAX as Craig Dehmel, the company’s longstanding head of global distribution, steps down from his role. During Craig’s successful nine-year tenure with IMAX, the company delivered the best years in its history at the global box office. Thanks in part to his leadership, the company has more than doubled the number of films, events, and experiences programmed annually across its global network, including its pivotal expansion into local language releases.

As chief content officer for Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, Morgan oversaw film curation for the company’s 42 locations with 350 screens exhibiting and eventizing over 1,600 releases annually. In her role, Morgan led Alamo’s studio partnerships, spearheading its distribution agreements and driving promotional strategies. She also oversaw business development opportunities and revenue optimization. Morgan joined Alamo as chief of staff and strategy, a role in which she collaborated on the company’s 2024 acquisition by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Previously, she held executive roles in content and programming at Harkins Theatres and AMC Entertainment.

Morgan is chairman of the board of directors for the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation, where she has held a variety of leadership roles. She has been recognized among Celluloid Junkie’s Top 50 Women in Global Cinema. A Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Kansas State University, Morgan has delivered a TEDx talk on social isolation and loneliness, touching on the importance of the communal experience of cinema.

“Heather has a proven ability to wield data, creativity, and audience insights in developing programming strategies that resonate with audiences,” said Fischer. “As demand for the IMAX Experience soars and our content portfolio expands to more than 130 films and events each year, Heather’s expertise will be critical in delivering for our fans and maximizing the value of our unique global platform.”

“IMAX has taken its position as the gold standard in immersive entertainment to the next level in recent years, and yet so much more potential remains as filmmakers and creators around the world line up to create for this platform,” said Morgan. “I’m excited to partner with Rich, Jonathan and the team to further elevate our content portfolio and capitalize on the loyalty IMAX has built with its audiences.”

“On behalf of Rich and everyone at IMAX, I want to express gratitude and admiration for Craig Dehmel and his contributions to IMAX over the course of a deeply transformational time for the company – which he leaves in a much stronger, more diversified position,” Fischer continued.