IMAX Names Reddit COO Jen Wong and The Jackal Group CEO Gail Berman to Board of Directors￼

Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX Corporation announced Monday two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Gail Berman and Jen Wong.

Berman is currently Chair and CEO of production studio The Jackal Group. Wong is currently Chief Operating Officer of Reddit, and previously served as COO and President of Digital of Time Inc.

“As we continue to diversify and grow the IMAX business across platforms and around the world, we continue to bring new expertise onto our Board,” IMAX’s CEO Rich Gelfond said in a press release. “Both Gail and Jen have deep, proven experience across the media and entertainment landscape.”

“Gail is one of the most successful and respected executives in entertainment, and her expertise will be valuable as we look to further strengthen our partnerships with studios and filmmakers around the world, while bringing new experiences into IMAX,” Gelfond continued. “Jen has built and scaled some of the most recognizable digital media brands in the world, and her guidance and insights will help further our expansion of IMAX technology across platforms and screens.”

“As our industry continues to address historic disruption, IMAX has proven itself to be a mission-critical entertainment brand, a partner to talent and filmmakers, and a portal to exceptional entertainment experiences,” Berman said in the same press release. “I look forward to joining Rich Gelfond and my other board members to contribute to the next generation of the IMAX story.”

“IMAX is a unique company that sits at the heart of technology and entertainment. It’s a household brand with global recognition, beloved by many,” Wong said in the same press release. “I am thrilled to join Rich Gelfond and the Board of Directors to continue building this legacy.”