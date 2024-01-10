IMAX Soars to Banner Year in 2023 with $1.06 Billion in Global Box Office

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX’s strong results in 2023 were driven by record-breaking performances at the North American box office and grosses from local language films worldwide. With $393M in box office receipts, 2023 was IMAX’s highest grossing year ever at the domestic box office. IMAX also recorded a best-ever $227M in local language box office from films across China, India, and Japan as well as new studio partners in Indonesia and Thailand.

IMAX drove 24.4% growth in global box office over 2022 and programmed a record 98 new films worldwide in the year. Filmed in IMAX, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the top grosser with $183.2M. The IMAX global technology platform further distinguished itself from exhibitors in 2023, as IMAX global box office increased 2% over its 2017-2019 average compared to an estimated -21% decline for exhibitors worldwide.

For the first time ever, IMAX expects to program more than 100 films, experiences, and events globally in 2024, including anticipated blockbusters Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Joker: Folie à Deux, Deadpool 3, and Wicked.

“From Oppenheimer to Taylor Swift to releases from across China, India, and Japan, IMAX delivered more awe-inspiring experiences from more creative partners in 2023, resulting in one of our best years ever,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX. “We will continue to push the envelope with our technology to make the impossible feel real for audiences around the world, and drive future growth for our company.”