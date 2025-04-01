IMAX to Expand and Upgrade Across 80 AMC Theatres Locations in the United States to IMAX with Laser Technology

Courtesy of AMC Theatres/IMAX

IMAX Corporation and AMC Entertainment have announced an expansive agreement to grow their longstanding partnership and deploy IMAX with Laser technology across more than 180 IMAX at AMC locations in the United States. Under the agreement, AMC will add twelve new IMAX locations and upgrade an additional 68 IMAX locations to IMAX with Laser. Already one of the largest IMAX operators globally and the largest in the United States, AMC will now boast the world’s biggest national IMAX circuit of IMAX with Laser locations. The agreement marks the largest systems agreement IMAX has signed in the U.S. since 2018.

IMAX and AMC’s partnership spans decades and includes eight of the top ten highest-grossing IMAX locations in the U.S. and industry-leading per screen averages overall. Additionally, AMC’s ODEON Cinemas Group is IMAX’s largest partner in Europe with four of the top five highest grossing IMAX locations in Europe. AMC and IMAX signed their first agreement in 2007.

Under its AMC Go Plan, AMC continues to provide guests with a selection of premium experiences—including at high-performing IMAX locations such as AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Burbank 16 in Los Angeles.

“Throughout the United States and around the world, filmmakers and moviegoers hold the IMAX brand in such high regard as a premium theatrical spectacle, which is reflected both in the success that AMC and IMAX share together, and in IMAX’s extensive content catalogue,” said Adam Aron, the chairman and chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment. “By making this cutting-edge IMAX with Laser experience available at our IMAX locations in the coming years, we are delivering on our promise of the AMC Go Plan to bring these sought out, highly popular theatrical experiences to our millions and millions of guests in the United States.”

“With this agreement, the world’s largest exhibitor is doubling down on IMAX — a powerful validation of our efforts to strengthen our technology, expand our content portfolio, and cement our position as a global platform for awe-inspiring experiences,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “AMC and IMAX enjoy a long, successful partnership, and we’re excited more AMC customers will get the best of what IMAX has to offer — from Universal City to Lincoln Square, and everywhere in between.”