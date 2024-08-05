In Memoriam: Dan Kroeger, Former President, CEO, and Chairman of Gold Medal Products Co.

Courtesy of Gold Medal Products Co.

Gold Medal Products Co. has announced the sudden passing of former president, chief executive officer and chairman, Dan Kroeger, who passed away on Wednesday, July 31st at the age of 72.

Dan got his start at Gold Medal by answering a newspaper ad for a sales position at Gold Medal in 1979. When he told his wife, Janet, that he was in the popcorn business, she was skeptical and asked how he could support a young family that way. Yet, Dan went on to build a highly successful 40-year career, culminating in his position as the president and chief executive officer. Under his leadership, overall company sales grew a striking seven times over, marking some of the largest periods of growth for Gold Medal. However, Dan’s greatest impact went beyond sales. His gift was in his relationships with others. He was known throughout the concessions industry and served with such notable groups as National Association of Concessionaires, the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and the Gibtown Showmen’s Club. He was distinguished with numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career.

Those who knew Dan also knew he was a devoted family man. Married to his beloved wife, Janet, of nearly 50 years, the couple were parents to three adult children and thoroughly enjoyed being grandparents to six wonderful grandchildren. Dan retired from Gold Medal in 2019 to spend more time with his family and enjoy traveling. Dan spent more than half of his life with Gold Medal and his influence of innovation, integrity, and dedication will continue to be an inspiration. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements for Dan Kroeger will be shared at a later date.

Third-generation owner and chairman of Gold Medal, Dave Evans said, “What made Dan successful was not just his passion for the concession industry itself but his heart for the people. He was a friend, mentor, and leader to all who knew him. Dan would talk to anyone and everyone. He never met a stranger. To his wife Janet, I thank you for graciously sharing Dan with Gold Medal for four decades. You can trust that his legacy will live on in the lives of all who knew him.”

Current president of Gold Medal, Adam Browning, reflected on Dan’s legacy stating, “Dan was a fundamental part of Gold Medal’s success. His remarkable leadership and vision guided the company through years of growth and prosperity, setting the foundation for continued success. I greatly respect both Dan’s accomplishments and his character. He will be greatly missed by the Gold Medal family.”