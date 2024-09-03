Independent Cinema Alliance Taps Fandango’s ClubBuy Group Purchasing Program

Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) announced today a new relationship with Fandango that will enable ICA members to access significant savings on essential business products and services through the ClubBuy group purchasing program.

Created for businesses in sports and entertainment, the ClubBuy group purchasing program enables patrons to access substantial savings on a wide range of goods and services from over 1,300 vendors, including food and beverage shipment and distribution, office and building supplies, specialty printing, event operations, employee discounts and more. ClubBuy is supported by a team of industry experts with a commitment to providing quality service for clients and sourcing custom vendor agreements.

ClubBuy was first introduced by NBC Sports Next, the technology subdivision of NBC Sports, to serve its golf course operators and youth and recreational sports clients and was recently expanded to Fandango to benefit the theatrical exhibition industry. ICA members do not need to ticket with Fandango in order to participate in the ClubBuy group purchasing program.

“It is the mission of the ICA to grow and strengthen independent cinemas and the ClubBuy group purchasing program helps us do just that by giving us the framework to help our members save significantly on major food and beverage categories and over 1,300 other vendors. In addition to the ClubBuy savings, ICA members will continue to enjoy savings from industry-specific programs already curated by the ICA,” said Joel Davis, ICA board member and the team lead of the ICA marketplace. “The savings experienced from being a member of the ICA and participating in these programs will help strengthen our member’s P&Ls. This is a gamechanger for independent cinemas!”

“At Fandango, we are champions of the cinematic experience and are committed to super-serving exhibitors large and small,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango and NBC Sports Next. “Independent cinemas across this country are often the heartbeat of their communities, delivering memorable moviegoing experiences that span generations. We are thrilled to offer ClubBuy and its services and savings to these cinemas, and hope that we can contribute positively to their growth and prosperity.”