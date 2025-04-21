India Introduces Blockbuster Tuesdays to Record Sold Out Shows

Courtesy of Miraj Cinemas

Across India, Tuesdays are now bursting with cheers, popcorn, and packed houses thanks to the recently launched Cinema Day Tuesdays and Blockbuster Tuesdays—where movie tickets start at just Rs 99. Cinema Day Tuesdays and Blockbuster Tuesdays will be held weekly throughout the entire summer at more than 4,000 participating screens and include all major exhibitors such as Miraj Cinemas, PVR INOX, Cinépolis India, Mukta A2 Cinemas and many others.

This Tuesday’s lineup is a rich blend of history, thrill, and family entertainment aimed at drawing audiences of all ages back to theaters, with Kesari Chapter 2, Sinners, and Paddington in Peru, while the action drama Jaat continues its second week, drawing strong footfalls across the Hindi heartland. More details on special offers will be made available at the participating cinemas, as well as their websites and social media handles. More announcements and updates will be shared at #BlockbusterTuesdays #CinemadayTuesdays.

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is a result of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our industry partners, and we are very happy to invite moviegoers across the country to participate in what will be continued enjoyment at the movies. Cinemas are an indispensable part of our culture. These celebrations emphasize the power of moviegoing to bring us all together to share and create long-lasting memories with our friends, families, and community,” said Kamal Gianchandani, the president of Multiplex Association of India (MAI).

At Miraj Cinemas, the response exceeded expectations. From metros to tier-2 towns, a new mid-week movie habit is clearly taking root. “The kind of love and response we’ve seen in just a couple of weeks is heartening. Tuesdays are turning into a celebration for movie lovers across demographics. What’s truly remarkable is that the number of people coming in on Tuesdays is already equal to Sunday’s admissions—and we believe that in the weeks to follow, it will even exceed them. It’s not just about pricing—it’s about reigniting the emotional connection with cinema and reminding people of the joy of watching a film in a theater, surrounded by fellow fans. That’s something no other format can replace,” said Amit Sharma, the managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is not just a pricing innovation—it’s a movement that’s reshaping consumer habits and reaffirming the emotional pull of the big screen,” said Gautam Dutta, the chief executive officer of revenue and operations for PVR INOX Ltd. “We’re seeing Tuesday footfalls match and in some cases, even exceed weekend numbers across several markets. What’s truly exciting is the diversity of audiences returning: students, families, first-timers. It’s clear that when you pair accessible pricing with compelling content and the sensory magic of cinema, it reignites a deep cultural connection. The surge in F&B spends and overall engagement reflects that people aren’t just coming for the movie—they’re coming for the full theatrical experience. And that’s where the true revival lies.”

“For us, Cinema Day Tuesdays is much more than just discounted tickets. It’s also about rebuilding trust and habit,” said Devang Sampat, the managing director of Cinépolis India. “Post-pandemic, a section of the audience had started seeing cinema as occasional or replaceable (by other entertainment options). This initiative is reminding everyone what makes the big screen so special. When a student spends ₹99 to watch a film in a theater after months of watching only on a phone, and walks out smiling, it becomes more than a transaction; it is an emotional reconnection. We’re seeing footfalls grow, and more importantly, confidence return. People are walking in mid-week, planning around show timings, and spending time at food counters. The cinema visit is becoming a full-fledged outing again. And this isn’t a passing trend. It’s the beginning of a new pulse in how India connects with movies.”

“The Rs 99 revolution through Cinema day initiatives has been a definite positive for the footfalls in theaters. Admits have certainly gone up as an increasingly price-sensitive audience looks to seek out bargains and a reduction in cinema tickets is certainly that. It has though had its limitations and the challenge remains the surrounding infrastructure around the distribution and exhibition of films which makes pricing such a difficult subject. Cinema day has shown that people are willing to come to the movies, but the value needs to be in sync with their expectations, and that value doesn’t always have to be ticket prices,” said Rahul Puri, the managing director of Mukta Arts Ltd.