‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 18￼

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise will open at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18, a month and a half before its cinema debut on Friday, June 30.

The Disney/Lucasfilm action-adventure sequel will be directed by James Mangold, from 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari, 2017’s Logan, 2005’s Walk the Line, and 1999’s Girl, Interrupted.

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film [Heavy] as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle,” Mangold said in a press release. “My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Steven Spielberg, who directed the prior four installments, serves as an executive producer alongside George Lucas. John Williams is returning to compose to score.

Prior blockbusters to have premiered at Cannes include Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 and F9 in 2021.